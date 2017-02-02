Younas Ahmadzai scored 104 runs as Afghanistan A beat Zimbabwe A on Tuesday to cla ...
Afghanistan A took 2-0 lead over Zimbabwe A after winning the second ODI against t ...
The Afghan football captain Faysal Shayesteh has a one-year contract with Iran's P ...
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday criticized U.S. President Donald ...
At least six people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Canada duri ...
U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders starting Wednesday that wo ...