The Afghan football captain Faysal Shayesteh has a one-year contract with Iran's P ...
Afghanistan A made a good start to their tour to Zimbabwe as they defeated their h ...
Afghanistan cricket team will tour Zimbabwe next month to play five-match ODI seri ...
U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders starting Wednesday that wo ...
Tajik officials are concerned over concentration of over 10,000 insurgents along A ...
Israel's Prime Minister on Saturday sent a message to the people of Iran, saying " ...