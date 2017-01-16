HOME
16 January 2017
Kabul will take 'revenge' of recent deadly attacks Ghani tells Pakistan's COAS
Afghan government is determined to take revenge of recent deadly terror attacks in Afghanistan from perpetrators, President Ashraf Ghani told Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS)...
Heavy snowfall closed Kabul-Kandahar highway for traffic
Afghan cricketers to play match at Lord's
Parliament passes Afghanistan's 2017 budget
AFGHANISTAN
Kabul will take 'revenge' of recent deadly attacks Ghani tells Pakistan's COAS
Parliament passes Afghanistan's 2017 budget
IS gunmen kidnap over a dozen Islamic teachers in Afghanistan
Spanish aid worker freed weeks after abduction in Afghanistan: Red Cross
New tunnel to be built on Salang highway, worth $32 million
Pakistan's COAS calls President Ghani, condoles loss of lives in recent attacks
Afghanistan mourns 'martyrs' of recent deadly attacks
Airstrike kills Pakistan's ISI agents, senior commanders of Taliban in Helmand
DARI EVENING NEW
Afghanistan Dari News - 16.01.2017 خبرهای افغانستان
WORLD
Palestinian rams truck into Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four
Iran's ex-President Rafsanjani dies of heart attack
Prophet's Mosque 'attack planner killed in raid'
Al-Qaeda chief calls ISIS and its leader Baghdadi 'liars'
Pakistan's Raheel Sharif 'appointed chief of Islamic anti-terrorism alliance'
Iraq war veteran opens fire at Florida airport, killing five
Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza added to U.S. terror blacklist
NEWS AND ANALYSIS
1TV News and Analysis 15.1.2017 خبر و حاشیه خبر
SPORTS
Afghanistan defeat Ireland in Desert T20 opener
Afghanistan fall to 151 in Fifa world rankings
Afghanistan beat UAE team in Desert T20 warm-up
Afghanistan grouped with Iran, Bahrain and China in AFC Beach Soccer C'ship
Afghan golf team returned home with gold, bronze medals
ACB preparing proposal for ICC full membership
Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran faces armed attack
AFGHANISTAN PASHTO NEWS
Afghanistan pashto news- 16.01.2017 د افغانستان خبرونه او د خبرڅنډه
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
Airstrike kills Pakistan's ISI agents, senior commanders of...
Afghanistan, India discuss on strategic partnership meeting: MoFA
Afghan peace official Mujahid fired for 'praising Taliban'
UAE buries diplomats killed in Kandahar bombing
Educational documents of lecturers of private universities will...
Insurgents being supported by certain circles within the...
Russia strongly reacts to Afghan envoy Kochi's remarks
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook launches journalism project
Facebook founder says he isn't an atheist
Facebook lets you livestream only audio
Yahoo hack hit 1 billion accounts in biggest data breach in history
Bill Gates, others commit jumi billion for innovation in clean energy tech
SPECIAL REPORT
Afghanistan Dari News -1.12.2017 خبرهای افغانستان
ARTS
Mariam Ghani to make movie on restoration of Darul Aman palace
Indian actor Om Puri dies after heart attack
U.S. actor Penn donates prize money to Palestinian refugees
Afghan actress wins award at international film fest in Morocco
Afghan filmmaker who fled Taliban to Europe still can't speak freely
SPECIAL REPORT
برف باری کابل و شور و شوق کابلیان
HEALTH
Musa Wardak, prominent Afghan orthopaedic surgeon, dies
Spending too long on Facebook makes you less happy: study
Want to reduce dementia risk? Visit sauna regularly
HIV/AIDS infection on rise in Herat, 33 cases recorded this year including four deaths
What causes headaches? 7 most common reasons
Morning Magazine
Morning magazine- 15.01.2017 مجلهی صبح: اعتبار پاسپورت افغانستان
