The International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded Afghanistan's domestic four-da ...
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced a 15-player squad for five O ...
Afghan Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters ended the Tajikistan International MMA to ...
A judge in the U.S. on Friday blocked President Donald Trump's executive order tha ...
U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Iran is dominating "more and more of Ira ...
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday criticized U.S. President Donald ...