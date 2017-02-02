HOME
02 February 2017

 

 

Gailani agrees to 'decentralization' but opposes federal system

SPORTS

Ahmadzai hits 104 as Afghanistan A win series over Zimbabwe A

Younas Ahmadzai scored 104 runs as Afghanistan A beat Zimbabwe A on Tuesday to cla ...

Afghanistan A beat Zimbabwe A again to take 2-0 series lead

Afghanistan A took 2-0 lead over Zimbabwe A after winning the second ODI against t ...

Faysal Shayesteh signs one-year contract to join Iran's Paykan F.C.

The Afghan football captain Faysal Shayesteh has a one-year contract with Iran's P ...

WORLD

U.S. travel ban emboldens extremists: world Islamic body

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday criticized U.S. President Donald ...

Gunmen open fire at mosque in Canada, killing several worshipers

At least six people were killed when gunmen opened fire at a mosque in Canada duri ...

Trump to halt visas to people from seven countries

 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders starting Wednesday that wo ...

1TV Afghanistan © 2016