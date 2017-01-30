HOME
30 January 2017
English   | دری   | پښتو  

 

 

Pakistan opening 'political office' for Afghan Taliban in Islamabad: source

SPORTS

Faysal Shayesteh signs one-year contract to join Iran's Paykan F.C.

The Afghan football captain Faysal Shayesteh has a one-year contract with Iran's P ...

Afghanistan A outplay Zimbabwe A by five wickets in 1st ODI

Afghanistan A made a good start to their tour to Zimbabwe as they defeated their h ...

Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe for ODI series in February

Afghanistan cricket team will tour Zimbabwe next month to play five-match ODI seri ...

WORLD

Trump to halt visas to people from seven countries

 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders starting Wednesday that wo ...

Thousands of militants concentrated along Afghan-Tajik border: report

Tajik officials are concerned over concentration of over 10,000 insurgents along A ...

Israel PM to Iranian people: 'We are your friend'

Israel's Prime Minister on Saturday sent a message to the people of Iran, saying " ...

1TV Afghanistan © 2016