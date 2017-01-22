HOME
22 January 2017
English
|
دری
|
پښتو
Afghanistan's chairman of High Peace Council dies at 84
Pir Syed Ahmad Gilani the chief of the Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) died at age 84 in NDS hospital in Kabul on Saturday, officials confirmed.
HIA demands release of hundreds of Taliban-linked prisoners
President Trump: Will eradicate 'Islamic terrorism' from face of earth
Afghanistan, UN appeal $550m in humanitarian support for needy people
AFGHANISTAN
Afghanistan's chairman of High Peace Council dies at 84
HIA demands release of hundreds of Taliban-linked prisoners
Dozens killed in clashes between Taliban, Afghan police in Kandahar
Afghan CE congratulates Trump on taking office
You will have to make payments to Afghan wedding halls through banks
Karzai urges Trump to 'consult deeply' with regional countries on Afghanistan
Police chief for Kabul district 13 arrested, one injured in encounter
NATO calls on regional actors to play constructive role, find lasting solution in Afghanistan
WORLD
75 percent of global internet use in 2017 will be on mobile: report
Blast at market in Pakistan kills at least 18
President Trump: Will eradicate 'Islamic terrorism' from face of earth
At least 75 people injured in Tehran building collapse
'Many dead' after avalanche hits hotel in Italy
Turkish cargo plane crashes in Kyrgyzstan, dozens dead
Palestinian rams truck into Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four
SPORTS
Afghanistan win Desert T20 title after bulldozing Ireland
Shahzad powers Afghanistan into Desert T20 final
Desert T20: Afghanistan cruise to semi-final with 3rd straight win
Dawlat, Shenwari shine in Afghanistan's win over UAE
Afghan cricketers to play match at Lord's
Afghanistan defeat Ireland in Desert T20 opener
Afghanistan fall to 151 in Fifa world rankings
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
NATO calls on regional actors to play constructive role, find...
Pakistan urges Afghan leaders to review 'fragmented' approach to...
Obama talks with Afghan President Ghani, CE Abdullah
17 people including security guards of governor arrested,...
Magnetic bomb blast strikes Kabul, no casualties reported
Over 30 Haqqani Network militants arrested in Khost
Adopting old voter cards cause further controversy over Afghan...
