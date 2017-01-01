HOME
01 January 2017
English
|
دری
|
پښتو
Pakistan's new army chief phones Afghan leaders, pledging to work for peace
Pakistan's new military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke to Afghan leaders on Saturday, pledging to work for peace in the region, the militarysaid in a statement.
Armed attack at Istanbul nightclub kills dozens
Senior Taliban commander killed in insider attack in Takhar
Afghan MPs protest air pollution in Kabul
AFGHANISTAN
Afghan MPs protest air pollution in Kabul
Pakistan's new army chief phones Afghan leaders, pledging to work for peace
Afghan Defense Ministry to vacate two army bases in Baghlan
Taliban weaken, struggling internally under current leadership: group's chief justice
Noor says not believing on CE Abdullah's decision-making capability
Local radio chief beaten up by police in Farah
Afghan returnees face tough living conditions
Construction of third phase of Kamal Khan Dam to begin soon
DARI EVENING NEW
Afghanistan Dari News -31.12.2016 خبرهای افغانستان
WORLD
U.S. imposes sanctions on Russia in hacking response
Toxic liquor kills 42 in Pakistan's Punjab
Pakistan issues nuclear warning to Israel after reading fake news
All 92 on Syria-bound Russian military jet killed in crash
U.N. Security Council adopts resolution against Israeli settlements
Russian ambassador to Turkey shot and killed in Ankara
Russian military plane with 40 onboard crashes in Siberia
NEWS AND ANALYSIS
1TV News and Analysis 31.12.2016 خبر و حاشیه خبر
SPORTS
ACB inaugurates cricket stadium in Khost worth $1 million
Afghan women lose but score first ever goal against India
Coach says Afghan women's team ready for SAFF championship
Shahzad of Afghanistan wins ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year award
Afghan women's football team in India for SAFF championship
Afghanistan sweep UAE series 3-0
U19 Asia Cup: Afghanistan humiliate Singapore
AFGHANISTAN PASHTO NEWS
Afghanistan Pashto News- 31.12.2016 د افغانستان خبرونه او د خبرڅنډه
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
Construction of third phase of Kamal Khan Dam to begin soon
Russia, Iran ties with Taliban stoke Afghan army problems
Two Police force members killed, four injured in Farah
Hekmatyar's son calls Taliban 'foreign mercenaries'
2016 has been the deadliest year on record for Afghan...
Taliban corpses being transferred to Iran from Farah: police...
MetroBus system to be implemented in Kabul in next three years:...
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook lets you livestream only audio
Yahoo hack hit 1 billion accounts in biggest data breach in history
Bill Gates, others commit jumi billion for innovation in clean energy tech
Tech firms 'fingerprinted' extremist images
Facebook briefly blocked fake news detector plug-in
SPECIAL REPORT
انفجار ماین کنار جاده بر موتر حامل فکوری بهشتی، عضو پارلمان افغانستان
ARTS
Afghan actress wins award at international film fest in Morocco
Afghan filmmaker who fled Taliban to Europe still can't speak freely
Putin gives Russian passport to Hollywood actor Seagal
U.S. rapper Kanye West hospitalized
'The Rock' considers political career, run for U.S. presidency
SPECIAL REPORT
ادعای پرم قول در مورد ناامنیهای تخار
HEALTH
Spending too long on Facebook makes you less happy: study
Want to reduce dementia risk? Visit sauna regularly
HIV/AIDS infection on rise in Herat, 33 cases recorded this year including four deaths
What causes headaches? 7 most common reasons
Netherlands destroy 190,000 ducks following avian flu outbreak
Morning Magazine
Morning magazine-31.12.2016 مجلهی صبح: رضایت شما از فعالیت شفاخانه ابن سینا
