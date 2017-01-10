HOME
Relatives of 'martyred' Afghan soldiers receive apartments
President Ashraf Ghani has handed over 14 apartment key to the relatives of fallen Afghan soldiers who lost their lives, as part of his commitments to prioritize the housing...
Read More
Snow Leopard returned to wildlife in Farah after receiving treatment
Chinese firm to build 178 km road in Afghanistan
Afghan golf team returned home with gold, bronze medals
AFGHANISTAN
Relatives of 'martyred' Afghan soldiers receive apartments
U.S. ups airstrikes in Afghanistan by 40 percent
Chinese firm to build 178 km road in Afghanistan
NATO deploys 200 soldiers in Afghanistan's Farah at the request of governor
Kabul police arrests senior traffic officer over bribery charges
Tajikistan reacts to controversial remarks of Afghan envoy to Russia
Afghan special police kill two senior Haqqani commanders
Afghan forces kill 45 militants in 24 hours: Interior Ministry
More Articles...
DARI EVENING NEW
Afghanistan Dari News -1.9.2017 خبرهای افغانستان
WORLD
Iran's ex-President Rafsanjani dies of heart attack
Prophet's Mosque 'attack planner killed in raid'
Al-Qaeda chief calls ISIS and its leader Baghdadi 'liars'
Pakistan's Raheel Sharif 'appointed chief of Islamic anti-terrorism alliance'
Iraq war veteran opens fire at Florida airport, killing five
Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza added to U.S. terror blacklist
German police detained Tunisian man linked to Berlin truck attacker
More Articles...
NEWS AND ANALYSIS
1TV News and Analysis 8.1.2017 خبر و حاشیه خبر
SPORTS
ACB preparing proposal for ICC full membership
Afghan cricketer Shapoor Zadran faces armed attack
Afghan cricketers leave for Desert T20 tournament in UAE
Nowroz Mangal appointed Afghanistan chief selector
Construction work of Logar's cricket stadium kicks off
Afghanistan to face Ireland in Desert T20 opener on Jan. 14
ACB inaugurates cricket stadium in Khost worth $1 million
More Articles...
AFGHANISTAN PASHTO NEWS
Afghanistan pashto news- 09.01.2017 د افغانستان خبرونه او د خبرڅنډه
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
Afghan forces kill 45 militants in 24 hours: Interior Ministry
Top U.S. official visits Afghanistan, assures enduring support
Afghans optimistic about infrastructure, security forces...
Mohaqiq says Daesh killed mine workers in Baghlan
U.S. to deploy 300 soldiers to Afghanistan's Helmand
Afghanistan, Turkish company sign deal to build prefab housing...
John Kerry suggests U.S. averted civil war in Afghanistan after...
More Articles...
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook founder says he isn't an atheist
Facebook lets you livestream only audio
Yahoo hack hit 1 billion accounts in biggest data breach in history
Bill Gates, others commit jumi billion for innovation in clean energy tech
Tech firms 'fingerprinted' extremist images
More Articles...
SPECIAL REPORT
دستگیری یک کارمند ارشد ترافیک در هنگام گرفتن رشوت
ARTS
Mariam Ghani to make movie on restoration of Darul Aman palace
Indian actor Om Puri dies after heart attack
U.S. actor Penn donates prize money to Palestinian refugees
Afghan actress wins award at international film fest in Morocco
Afghan filmmaker who fled Taliban to Europe still can't speak freely
More Articles...
SPECIAL REPORT
The Snow Leopard Returned to The Wild in Farah پلنگ برفی فراه دوباره به حیات وحش برگشتانده شد
HEALTH
Spending too long on Facebook makes you less happy: study
Want to reduce dementia risk? Visit sauna regularly
HIV/AIDS infection on rise in Herat, 33 cases recorded this year including four deaths
What causes headaches? 7 most common reasons
Netherlands destroy 190,000 ducks following avian flu outbreak
More Articles...
Morning Magazine
Morning magazine- 08.01.2017 مجلهی صبح: چگونگی روند توزیع برق
